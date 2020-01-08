Home

Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
(405) 495-4363
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Tulakes Baptist Church
Bethany , AR
Interment
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
3:30 PM
Jenny Lind Cemetery
1927 - 2020
Thomas Null Obituary
Thomas Null
Thomas Albert Null, 92, died Jan. 4, 2020, at The Grand in Bethany, Okla. He was born Dec. 26, 1927, in Bonanza to Parker and Ernstine (Sohn) Null. A proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, he worked as a business representative for the Teamsters Union. He married Doris Jo Ross on April 2, 1949, in Fort Smith. She preceded him in death on Nov. 25, 2015.
Thomas is survived by a daughter, Pamela Null; a son, Dane P. Null; a grandson, Matthew P. Null; and a granddaughter, Brittany D. Null.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Tulakes Baptist Church in Bethany with interment at 3:30 p.m. at Jenny Lind Cemetery in Jenny Lind. Arrangements are under the direction of Mercer-Adams Funeral Service in Bethany.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 10, 2020
