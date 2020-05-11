|
|
Thomas Pfeuffer
Thomas "Tom" Pfeuffer, 75, of Jenny Lind passed away Tuesday May 5, 2020, at Integris Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City with his wife, Sandy, by his side. He was born June 21, 1944, in Pittsburgh. Tom attended college at Allegheny County Community College in Pittsburgh. He retired from Arkansas Oklahoma Gas Corp. He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church.
Tom was an avid golfer, achieving two holes-in-one during his lifetime at Ben Geren. One in 1991 on hole 16 and the second in 2010 on hole 4. He also loved to ride motorcycles, his favorite was his current Harley Sportster.
Tom and Sandy celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 2.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lillian Bevington; a brother, Edward Nash; and his grandmother who raised him, Myrl "Granny" Nash.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy; a brother, Keith Cline; a sister, Jerry Collier; four nieces, Hayley, Tiffany, Mandi and Jessica; three nephews, Shane, Chris and Randy; and eight great-nieces and nephews. Tom also leaves behind his beloved fur baby, Bridgette.
At this time there are no plans for a celebration of life. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home in Fort Smith. Tom will be buried in the future with his wife.
Published in Times Record on May 17, 2020