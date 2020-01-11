|
|
Thomas Powell
Thomas H. Powell, 75, of Cloverdale, Ind., passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at his family's home. He was born Dec. 3, 1944, to Joseph H. and Fern Powell in Oakland, Calif. His family settled in Missouri, where he met his wife Carlene Baldwin. They were married Sept. 3, 1967, in Kansas. Tom's family moved to Fort Wayne, Ind., due to a job transfer and another job transfer led him to Fort Smith. Tom worked in a lumber store his entire life and loved woodworking. He retired from Sutherlands Lumber and Lowe's in 2012. Tom became a widower in 2014 and returned to Indiana in 2015 to be with his family. He loved to fish and enjoyed watching nature go by.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carlene Baldwin; and a sister, JoAnn Smith.
Tom is survived by two children, Tony of Fort Wayne and Mary and husband Jim of Cloverdale; and two grandchildren, Zachary of Cloverdale and Samantha and husband Matt Shiveley of Seattle. He is also survived by a brother-in-law, Glenn Smith; and two nieces, Brooke and Jamie Smith.
His ashes will be spread over the family pond in Cloverdale during a celebration of life ceremony in the spring.
Samaritan Funeral Home in Terre Haute, Ind., has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 12, 2020