Dr. Thomas Hamilton Raymond passed away Aug. 31, 2020, at the age of 89. He was surrounded by three generations of his loving family at his home in Fort Smith. He was born April 15, 1931, in Kingman, Ariz., to Joseph Walker Raymond and Mildred Crouch Raymond.
Tom was always curious and pursued many interests during his lifetime. During his childhood, Tom and his older brother, John, spent several years on the Hopi Indian Reservation in Arizona, where his parents were Baptist missionaries. He spoke of these memories often. He treasured finishing his high school education at Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah, in 1949, where he excelled in his studies and on the track team.
He loved music, gizmos and figuring out equipment. His hobby of communicating around the world through amateur ham radio started at an early age and was a lifelong avocation. He earned his general class amateur radio license in 1950 with call letters W5SIH. After attending John Brown University in Siloam Springs, he left to work for Boeing Aircraft in Wichita, Kan., and later worked as an engineer for a local radio station.
In Wichita, Tom met Anna "Annie" Loewen, who he credits with inspiring him to return to school for premedical studies. They met on Aug. 10, 1951, and married on Aug. 11, 1952. He described Ann as the love of his life and frequently said how marrying Ann was the best decision he ever made.
Tom earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with honors from Wichita University in 1955, then graduated with a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine in 1958. An internship at Saint Luke's Hospital in Kansas City was followed by an otolaryngology residency at the University of Kansas School of Medicine, which he completed in 1962. Dr. Raymond then served as an otolaryngologist for two years as a captain in the U.S. Army at Fort Sill in Lawton, Okla. He also earned his private pilot license during this time.
In 1964, Dr. Raymond joined Dr. Charles Lane in private practice in Fort Smith with Drs. Moulton, Lane and McEwen, later known as Western Arkansas Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic. He earned board certification in otolaryngology in 1964, became a member of the American Academy of Otolaryngology and Ophthalmology in 1965 and a member of the American College of Surgeons in 1969. He was also a member of the American Medical Association, American Cancer Society
, Arkansas Medical Society and a past president of the Arkansas State Ear, Nose and Throat Society and Sebastian County Medical Society.
Soon after his arrival in Fort Smith, Dr. Raymond reorganized the Lost Chord Club, an organization to teach people to speak following surgical removal of the larynx. He enjoyed attending the Sunday afternoon meetings. In 1966, he was presented an award for his work by the Arkansas Division of the American Cancer Society
.
His belief in the saving grace of Jesus made him a loyal and committed member of South Side Baptist Church, beginning in 1964. There he served in many positions including longtime Sunday school teacher, deacon, choir member and interim choir director.
Dr. Raymond was accomplished in his many avocations. He sang, played piano and taught himself classical guitar. He was a founding member of the Fort Smith Choral in 1978, where he sang for more than 25 years. He earned his extra class amateur radio lcense when it was first offered with call letters W5JM. He earned a commercial pilot license with instrument and multi-engine ratings. He shared ownership of a Twin Bonanza and a Cessna 182, which he took several trips in, including family vacations. He truly loved to fly, and when he was not flying he dreamed of flying. For fun he built computers and televisions. He tinkered with antique automobiles and owned a 1930 Model A Ford roadster and 1929 Model A Ford truck. He helped start the first computer store in Fort Smith. He loved water activities including fishing, boating, slalom water skiing and scuba diving. He loved spending time at Lake Tenkiller with his family and he delighted in teaching countless dozens of friends and guests how to water ski.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Anna; two daughters, Linda Raymond Trescher and husband William Herbert Trescher of Hummelstown, Pa.,and Laura Raymond Swann and husband Thomas Dossett Swann of Waco, Texas; a son, Peter Thomas Raymond of Clarks Summit, Pa.; two granddaughters, Sarah Abby Trescher of Williamsburg, Va., and Claire Ellen Trescher of Washington, D.C.; two granddaughters by marriage, Elizabeth Trippet Swann of Seattle and Alice Swann Troberman of Dripping Springs, Texas; and three great-grandchildren by marriage.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to all of those involved in Dr. Raymond's care in his final months.
Dr. Raymond's funeral service was a private family event. Arrangements were entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to South Side Baptist Church, 2400 Dodson Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
