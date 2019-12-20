|
|
|
Thomas Rouse
Thomas Allen Rouse, 64, of Fort Smith died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.
Family-held memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Evangel Temple Assembly of God in Fort Smith. Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by two daughters, Tracy Dressendorfer of Fort Smith and Nichol Berg of Minneapolis; a son, Kyle Rouse of Minneapolis; his father, Tom Rouse of South Carolina; a sister, Renee Kuykendall of Brooklyn Center, Minn.; and four grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 22, 2019