|
|
Thomas Sauer Sr.
Thomas Victor Sauer Sr., loving husband and father, passed peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020, at his home in Lavaca. He was 71 years old. Tom was born Nov. 11, 1948, in Lodi, Ohio, to Clarence and Doris (Waggaman) Sauer. He married Raedeen Hicks on Dec. 2, 1989.
Tom was multi-talented and worked in many areas such as a garbage collector, machinist, deputy sheriff, glazer, carpenter, and jack-of-all-trades. His many interests including bargain hunting, antique collecting, toy builder and quilter. He was God-fearing, fun-loving, a fabulous husband, caring dad and grandpa, lover of people, true friend, and an all-around truly generous, good-hearted man. All will sorely miss him.
Tom was predeceased in death by his parents; a sister, Judy Tribble; three brothers, Dan, Frederick and Virgil Sauer; and his wife, Brenda (Johnson) Sauer.
He is survived by his wife, Raedeen Hicks; a brother, Bill Sauer; a sister, Ina Bingham; eight children, Gretchen Jones, Kisha Parks, Thomas V. Sauer Jr., Curtis McKee, Kyle Hicks, Gary Hicks, Tim Hicks and Victor Jones; 14 grandchildren, Nathan, Daniel, Christopher, Benjamin, Eric, Alex, Isaac, Jammie, Mechelle, Christopher, Vallerie, Collin, Matthew and Parker; 15 great-grandchildren, Autumn, Delilah, Zoey, Cason, Karla, Seth, Sadie, Xander, Xavier, Addy, Eisley, Ryan, Will, Dorrie and Logan; and too many friends to count.
Celebration of Tom's life will be determined at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 3, 2020