Thomas Sauer Sr.
Thomas Victor Sauer Sr., 71, of Lavaca died March 30, 2020, at his home.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church in Lavaca. Doors will open at 1 p.m. for visitation.
He is survived by his wife, Raedeen Hicks; two daughters, Gretchen Jones and Kisha Parks; six sons, Thomas Sauer Jr., Curtis McKee, Kyle, Gary and Tim Hicks and Victor Jones; a sister, Ina Bingham; a brother, Bill Sauer; 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Chapel
Highway 96 & Hwy 255
Lavaca, AR 72941
(479) 674-5700
