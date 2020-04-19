|
|
Thomas Scamardo
Thomas "Tommy" Scamardo, loving father and grandfather, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, in Fort Smith at the age of 61. Tommy was born Dec. 12, 1958, to Charles and Sharon Scamardo. He was the founder of Complete Maintenance. Tommy learned the business of commercial maintenance and repairs on his own accord. He had a passion for American antique collectibles. Tommy was known for his friendly demeanor, quick wit and diligence.
He was preceded in death by his former wife and the mother of his sons, Sandra Stec, and their first child, Megan, who was born sleeping. He was also preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by four children, Heather Scamardo and Brittany Scamardo, both of Texas, and Chance Scamardo and wife Taylor and Daniel Scamardo, both of Little Rock; and his former wife and the mother of his daughters, Cindy Hooper of Texas. He was a loving grandfather to Heather's children, Makenna, Mason, Garrison and Gavin. He is also survived by five brothers, Ron Scamardo Sr., Joe Scamardo, Michael Scamardo and Dale Scamardo, all of Fort Smith, and Vincent Scamardo of Lavaca; and a sister, Cheryl Baker of Rudy.
A small family gathering was held Saturday, April 18 at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 20, 2020