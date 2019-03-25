|
|
Thomas Schleiff
Thomas "Tommy" Leland Schleiff passed away at the age of 81 on Dec. 24, 2018, in Fort Smith. He was born April 30, 1937, in Tulsa to the late Earl Lindsey Schleiff and Mary Belle Proctor. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He was a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps and served as a Marine Corps security guard at the American Embassy in France. He loved outdoor activities (fishing, camping, snow skiing and golfing) and indoors (bowling, pool and darts). He loved to tinker with electronics and enjoyed time as an operator on amateur (Hertz-Armstrong-Marconi — HAM) radio. He was also a member of the Veterns of Foreign Wars.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Schleiff; and sister, Linda Payne.
Memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at Fentress Mortuary Chapel with inurnment of ashes to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Schleiff; three daughters, Sonja Smith, Patty Schleiff and Kathy Fox; stepson, Eugene Sanders; seven grandchildren; and brother, Paul Schleiff.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to s Family Support, 11218 John Galt Blvd., Suite 103, Omaha, NE 68137 or online at www.wwfs.org; or Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, 875 N. Randolf St., Suite 225, Arlington, VA 22203 or online at www.nmcrs.org/organizations.
To sign the online guestbook please visit www.fentressmortuary.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 27, 2019