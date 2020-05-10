Home

To be announced at a later date
1945 - 2020
Thomas Shanahan
Thomas Russell Shanahan, 74, of Mulberry passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his home. He was born Aug. 11, 1945, in Hemet, Calif., to Thomas and Miriam (Kaiser) Shanahan. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War and a senior manager for Boeing. He lived most of his life in California. When he retired, he moved to Florida and then Illinois before moving to his final home in Mulberry. He was known as "Grandpa Tom" and "Uncle Tommy" by many.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Thomas "David" Shanahan; and his dog, Bear.
Survivors include his loving companion, his dog Max; a daughter, Robi Lukasik and husband Robert of Oak Lawn, Ill.; a son, Ron Shanahan and wife Kelli of Joliet, Ill.; a sister, Gail Bennet of Mulberry; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Family-held memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on May 11, 2020
