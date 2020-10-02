Thomas Swiggum Jr.
Thomas D. Swiggum Jr., 98, of Fort Smith passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. He was born Nov. 10, 1921, in Louisville, Ky. He was the only child of Thomas and Eulane (Johnson) Swiggum Sr.
Tommy was a graduate of Louisville Male High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy on March 18, 1941, and proudly fought in World War II, serving in the South Pacific aboard the U.S.S. Lexington. It was during the war that he met and married the love of his life, Frankie Atkinson.
After the war ended, he, his wife and young son returned to Louisville, where he trained to become a licensed plumber. Tommy retired from plumbing after 42 years with Koenig Brothers Plumbing Co. He later went on to start a new career in the meat department of Kroger.
He loved to travel, garden and was an avid golfer. He was a member of Henry County Country Club in Kentucky and later, Vache Grasse Country Club in Greenwood. He was also a shortwave radio operator.
Tommy was of the Baptist faith and a member of Farmdale Baptist Church in Louisville. He attended First Baptist Church in Fort Smith virtually.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Frankie; and his son, Gary.
Survivors include a daughter, Lynda Taylor (Tim); three grandchildren, Becky Hunt (Jimmy), Nikki Dewitt (Shane) and Chris Taylor (Kyla); seven great-grandchildren, Jessica Moldenhauer (Michael), Bethany McDonald, James Hunt, Hailey and Autumn Dewitt and Maddox and Olivia Taylor; and two great-great-grandchildren, Kylie McDonald and Arthur Thomas Moldenhauer.
His family holds a special place in their hearts for Tommy's caregivers at Superior Senior Care: Teleshea, Michell and Victoria, who helped care for him, kept him company and made him laugh. The family is also appreciative for the attention he received from everyone at Heart of Hospice, especially his nurse, Brandy Tyler.
Funeral service will be held at Evergreen Funeral Home in Louisville. Local arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 1400 Grand Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72901; or First Tee of Louisville, 460 Northwestern Parkway, Louisville, KY 40212.
Online condolences may be made at www.fentressmortuary.com
.