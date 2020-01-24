|
|
Thomas Thompson Sr.
Thomas Richard Thompson Sr., 84, of Hot Springs Village, formerly of Booneville, passed peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Hot Springs. He was born Oct. 30, 1935, in Dallas to the late James Manford and Flossie (Watson) Thompson. He was retired a corrosion engineer from Exxon after 30 years and served in the U.S. Coast Guard for four years. He was a Mason and a member of Blocker Masonic Lodge 247 in Booneville and the National Rifle Association. He was an avid gun and bow hunter and a fisherman and he loved the outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his wife Geraldine "Judy" Thompson; a sister, Doris Zinsmeister; and his parents before mentioned.
He is survived by a daughter, Theresa Lizana of Allen, Texas; two sons, Thomas Richard Thompson Jr. of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Glenn Royal of Katy, Texas; four grandchildren, Kimberley, Kristopher, James and Sarah; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Roberts Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Paul Maxwell, Mike Standridge, Phillip Steele, Mike Wyrick, Kristopher Lizana and James Royal.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 26, 2020