Thomas Thompson Sr.
Thomas Richard Thompson Sr., 84, of Hot Springs Village, formerly of Booneville, passed peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Hot Springs. He was born Oct. 30, 1935, in Dallas to the late James Manford and Flossie (Watson) Thompson. He retired as a corrosion engineer for Exxon after 30 years. He also served in the U.S. Coast Guard for four years. He was a Mason and served as master of the lodge for Sunset Lodge in Corpus Christi, Texas, and Blocker Lodge in Booneville. He was a member of Order of the Eastern Star, served as a worthy patron of Booneville and was elected as Grand Worthy Patron of Arkansas in 2009. He was an avid gun and bow hunter, a fisherman and he loved the outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his wife Geraldine "Judy" Thompson; a sister, Doris Zinsmeister; and his aforementioned parents.
He is survived by a daughter, Theresa Lizana of Allen, Texas; two sons, Thomas Richard Thompson Jr. of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Glenn Royal of Katy, Texas; four grandchildren, Kimberley, Kristopher, James and Sarah; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Roberts Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Paul Maxwell, Mike Standridge, Phillip Steele, Mike Wyrick, Kristopher Lizana and James Royal.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 26, 2020