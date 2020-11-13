1/1
Thomas Tincher Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Tincher Sr.
Thomas Tincher Sr., 89, of Greenwood passed away peacefully on Nov. 10, 2020 in Fayetteville, with his granddaughters by his side. He was a veteran and a member of First Baptist Church in Greenwood, where he also served as a deacon.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Tincher.
He survived by a son, Thomas Tincher Jr. of Greenwood; three granddaughters, Amanda Tincher and Kelsey Tincher Sallee, both of Fort Smith, and Courtney Tincher Terry of Fayetteville; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Faye Tincher Oliver of Greenwood.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 3-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 19 N. Adair St., Greenwood, AR 72936
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Viewing
03:00 - 07:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Graveside service
10:00 AM
U.S. National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
4799962131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McConnell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved