Thomas Tincher Sr.
Thomas Tincher Sr., 89, of Greenwood passed away peacefully on Nov. 10, 2020 in Fayetteville, with his granddaughters by his side. He was a veteran and a member of First Baptist Church in Greenwood, where he also served as a deacon.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Tincher.
He survived by a son, Thomas Tincher Jr. of Greenwood; three granddaughters, Amanda Tincher and Kelsey Tincher Sallee, both of Fort Smith, and Courtney Tincher Terry of Fayetteville; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Faye Tincher Oliver of Greenwood.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 3-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 19 N. Adair St., Greenwood, AR 72936
