Thomas Webb Jr.

Thomas Webb Jr., 87, of Sallisaw died Nov. 25, 2020.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Sallisaw City Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Rosella; a daughter, Rhonda Killian; two sisters, Jackie Tannehill and Sharon Guebelle; a brother, Bob Webb; five grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



