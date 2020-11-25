Thomas Webb Jr.
Thomas Webb Jr., 87, of Sallisaw died Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Sallisaw City Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Rosella; a daughter, Rhonda Killian; two sisters, Jackie Tannehill and Sharon Guebelle; a brother, Bob Webb; five grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.