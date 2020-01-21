|
Thongla Sisouphanh
Thongla Sisouphanh, 65, of Fort Smith passed away Jan. 16, 2020. She was born Jan. 13, 1954, in Vientiane, Laos.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Nian Sisouphanh of the home; two sons, Phaxay Sisouphanh and Khamsay Sisouphanh and his wife Jenny; a daughter, Khamphian Sisouphanh; two grandsons, Nicholas and Xander Sisouphanh; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith with cremation to follow.
Pallbearers will be Phaxay Sisouphanh, Peter Phomphiphack, Arthur Phrachanpheng, Khamphanh Xayasane, Phanpasong Souvannavong and Michael Hummer.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 23, 2020