Thurman Morse

Thurman Daylan Morse, 83, of Ozark died Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Ozark.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Duncan Cemetery, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Martha; a daughter, Sharon Wallsmith; three sons, Raymond and Brad Morse and Gary Gregory; nine grandchildren; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
