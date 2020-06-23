Tiffiny Brehaut-Cole
Tiffiny Faye Brehaut-Cole, 28, of Alma passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was born April 7, 1992, in Fort Smith to Ernest and Gayle (Raper) Brehaut. Tiffiny worked at Mars Petcare and was a member of Abbott Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, daughter and wife and loved the outdoors.
Survivors include her husband, Trenton Cole; two daughters, Brooklyn Lott of Barling and Addilynn Cole of Van Buren; two sons, Evan Cole of Alma and Landon Cole of Van Buren; and her mother, Gayle of Oklahoma City.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27 at New Cemetery in Mulberry, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 E., Alma.
Pallbearers will be Cory Cook Sr., Cory Cook Jr., Welton McKinney, J.W. Blackburn, T.J. Raper and Dale Raper.
Honorary pallbearers are Evan Cole and Landon Cole.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
(479) 632-3444
