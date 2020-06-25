Tiffiny Brehaut-Cole

Tiffiny Faye Brehaut-Cole, 28, of Alma died Sunday, June 21, 2020.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at New Cemetery in Mulberry, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.

She is survived by her husband, Trenton; four children, Brooklyn Lott and Addilynn, Evan and Landon Cole; and her mother, Gayle Brehaut.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



