Tiffiny Brehaut-Cole
1992 - 2020-06-21
Tiffiny Faye Brehaut-Cole, 28, of Alma died Sunday, June 21, 2020.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at New Cemetery in Mulberry, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
She is survived by her husband, Trenton; four children, Brooklyn Lott and Addilynn, Evan and Landon Cole; and her mother, Gayle Brehaut.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
JUN
27
Graveside service
10:00 AM
New Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
(479) 632-3444
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 25, 2020
She was a very sweet and loving person. She was always very nice to me and I will never forget her. ❤
Alexandria Gray
Classmate
