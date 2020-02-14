|
|
Tim Atkinson
Thomas "Tim" Meredith Atkinson, 70, of Fort Smith passed from this Earth on Feb. 11, 2020. He was born Feb. 22, 1949, in Borger, Texas, to Johnnie (Brown) Brooks and Tom Atkinson. He was a retired captain from the Fort Smith Fire Department with 27 years of service, a retired security guard from Mercy Hospital with 18 years of service, worked construction for many years and was a reserve officer with the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Johnnie (Brown) Brooks; his father, Tom Atkinson; his stepfather, Herman Brooks; and two brothers, Marshall and Frank Atkinson Sr.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Toni (Nelke) Atkinson; two daughters, Charity Smithson and Nikki Gallegos and wife Angie; eight grandchildren, Dakota Hamm and wife Paige, Savannah Gallegos, Alexus Westphal and husband Jeffrey, Kane Horn, Kyan Atkinson and Natalee Hart; three great-grandchildren, Meagan, Ivy and Willow Hamm; two stepsisters, Neno Pike and Betty Rainwater; and two sisters-in-law, Sharron Atkinson and Corky Atkinson.
His body has been donated to science so that others may learn from his health issues.
Memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood.
Visitation with the family will be begin at 6 p.m. Monday, prior to the service. Friends and family are welcome to stop by the family home at Rye Hill.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 16, 2020