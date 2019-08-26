|
Timothy Dorey
Timothy Lee Dorey, of Poteau, was born Nov. 28, 1936, in Poteau to Herman and Elenora (Johnson) Dorey. He passed away Aug. 24, 2019, in Fort Smith at the age of 82.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Barbara Dorey of the home; son, Trent Dorey and wife Amanda of Sanford, Maine; granddaughter, Jennifer Davis and husband Chad of Howe; brother-in-law, Jack Browles of Poteau; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and loved ones.
Timothy was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Elenora Dorey; granddaughter, Brooke and her husband Shawn Storz; sisters, Georgia Kerbow and Joanne Browles; and brother-in-law, Billy Fred Kerbow.
Graveside service will 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, under the direction of Grace Funeral Service in Poteau.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Grace Funeral Service in Poteau.
To sign Mr. Dorey's online guestbook, please visit www.gracemanorfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 27, 2019