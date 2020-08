Or Copy this URL to Share

Timothy Forrest

Timothy Wayne Forrest, 53, of Mulberry died Aug. 1, 2020.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services.

He is survived by four sisters, Sandy Coulter, Shannon Evans, Amanda Kilgore and Connie McCormick; his stepmother, Barbara Smith; and two stepsisters, Lea Faulkner and Tammy English.



