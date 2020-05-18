|
Timothy Graham
Timothy Wade Graham, 59, of Van Buren passed away May 9, 2020, at his home. He was born April 3, 1961. He was a retired welder.
He is survived by a daughter, Brittany Khonesavanh of Van Buren; two brothers, Ted Graham of Fort Smith and Kerry Graham of Taft, Calif.; and four grandchildren, Haven Gregory, Keelie Seyed-Sadr, Zahryn Seyed-Sadr and K'Sonh Khonesavanh.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on May 19, 2020