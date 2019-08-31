|
|
Timothy Lawrence
Timothy "Pa" Joseph Lawrence, 77, resident of Shawnee, Okla., passed away on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Oklahoma City. He was born to Phillip and Thelma Marie (Theriot) Lawrence in San Antonio on Aug. 25, 1941. Timothy was raised in San Antonio and later in Fort Smith, where he graduated from Fort Smith High School.
He joined the U.S. Army in 1960 and served in Texas, Korea, Alaska, Vietnam, Germany and many other places before settling in the Shawnee area for the last 24 years. In Vietnam, he was a helicopter mechanic and technical inspector leading to his nicknames, "T.I. Tim," "The Snake Doctor" (working on Cobra helicopters) and "Chief Surgeon." He was a FAA certified power plant mechanic. Timothy married Connie Tedder on June 25, 1976, in Poteau. After 24 years of service in the Army, Timothy retired. Retiring from the Army didn't stop his drive for public service. His next career was in the civil service at Tinker Air Force Base as a contracting officer, where he again retired after 17 years.
A firm believer in higher education, Timothy received his master's degree from Central State University in 1990. Timothy was not ready to stop giving, so he taught school for a year in Alene, a year at East Central in Tulsa and substituted in the Shawnee area. Timothy loved Christmas time and routinely volunteered as a Santa Claus at malls and various other children functions, again showing his love for all children. Timothy was a devout Catholic, always insisting on fish for Friday meals. Two years ago, he began attending Blackburn Chapel with his daughter and grandson, ultimately becoming a member. Timothy was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Master Mason and a member of Tecumseh Lodge No. 69.
Timothy enjoyed sketching, writing poetry, woodworking and riding his three-wheel Can-Am motorcycle around town. He loved going to his grandchildren's baseball games. This is where Timothy was given the name "Pa," as he was known by family and friends. Timothy's passion was his family. Timothy was known as a hero not only in his military life but by his family. Anyone that knew Timothy knows he was a unique character and always up to something. He never met a stranger and would talk to anyone and everyone sometimes for hours. Pa was the one in the family that gave unconditional love to all of us.
Timothy was preceded in death by his two brothers, John and Tom Lawrence; and his parents, Marie and Jay McAlpin.
Timothy is survived by his wife of 43 years, Connie Lawrence; one sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ann and Jerry Ford of Poteau; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Abel and Sandy Lawrence of Fort Smith and Larry and Neomi Lawrence of Houston; three daughters, Lisa and Michael Dunkwu and Deborah Lowry and Kenny Deck, all of Midwest City, and Teresa Wolfe of Dale, Okla.; one son, Edgar King of Shawnee; 14 grandchildren, Jerame, Joseph, Christopher, Nathan, Benjamin, Daniel, Joshua, Derek, Justin, Amanda, Alisha, Angel, Micheal and Kenny; 14 great-grandchildren; and extended family and friends.
Funeral service was held Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Larry Sparks officiating. Burial was at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home in Tecumseh, Okla.
To share memories or sign his online guestbook, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 1, 2019