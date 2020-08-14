Timothy White
Timothy "Rev" E. White was born Jan. 28, 1979, in Osceola. His life was tragically taken on Aug. 6, 2020, in a motorcycle accident. He was 41 years old.
Tim was employed by GA Foods, where he delivered meals to the elderly and disabled members of the community. He worked for the company for six years. He loved and was loved by every person he delivered to.
Tim believed that family was the most important thing in life. He loved spending time with his children, taking them fishing at his favorite spot on the Arkansas River, riding four-wheelers, camping or just sitting around playing board games with them. He loved going to family gatherings, birthday parties, working on something with his brother or just visiting. If you ever became a friend with Tim, you didn't stay just a friend for long, you became family.
In addition to his family, Tim was most proud of becoming a member of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club. He began his journey into the red and gold world in June of 2014 when he became a member of the Thunderheads Motorcycle Club. He was a Thunderhead for five years and the state secretary for the club. In September of 2019, he began prospecting for the Bandidos Motorcycle Club and became a full member on Feb. 29, 2020. Tim was a proud member of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club Cypress Creek Chapter in Arkansas. He was known for his jokes and stories, some of which were wildly inappropriate, but will be sorely missed. He loved riding his motorcycle and being with his Bandido brothers. Rev was a brother who didn't have an ounce of quit in him. His memory will be honored and cherished by his brothers worldwide. Rev may have joined the Forever Chapter, but he will always be a Backwoods Bandit forever. He is gone but not forgotten.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley White.
He is survived by his wife, Crystal Gayle White; four children, Clayton Jordan, Summer White, Raven Yates and Savannah White; and two stepchildren, Catherine Campbell and Matthew Campbell. He leaves behind his father, Donald White; three brothers, Justin White and wife Tina, Chris White and wife Alecia and Brandon White; a sister, Ashley Callahan and husband Ray; as well as five nephews and two nieces. Rev leaves behind numerous brothers in the Bandidos Motorcycle Club, as well as the Red and Gold Nation.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 at Old Country Church, 5129 U.S. 64, Ozark, with J.D. Ellison officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
The family has requested that any flower arrangements be red, gold or a mixture of both.
Serving as honorary pallbearers are Bandido Patrick 1%ER and Bandido Buck 1%ER.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.shafferfuneralhomeozark.com
.