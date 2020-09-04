1/1
Tina Braden
1963 - 2020
{ "" }
Tina Braden
Tina Sue Braden, 57, of Fort Smith, formerly of Redlands, Calif., passed away Aug. 31, 2020. She was born Jan. 14, 1963, in Downey, Calif., to Floyd C. Rogers and Ester J. Goddard.
Tina was an executive at Clark Roofing for over 17 years. She enjoyed crafting, fishing and spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Buddy Rogers; and a nephew, Nick Drysdale.
She is survived by a son, Tristen Braden of Redlands; a sister, Deborah Mendoza and husband Joey of Fort Smith; a brother, Rocky Fontaine and wife Sherree of Philadelphia; a sister-in-law, Cherie Drysdale of Redlands; six nieces; three nephews; and many close friends.
Family memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
To place online condolences, plesae visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
