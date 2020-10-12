Tina Scott
Tina Marie Scott, 62, of Booneville passed from this life on Oct. 10, 2020, in Little Rock. She was born Dec. 18, 1957, in Detroit.
Tina was committed to her work during her 30-plus years of service at Booneville Human Development Center before retiring. She was a member of Grace Church in Booneville and was dedicated to her faith in God. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going to the beach, traveling, drinking coffee while watching nature outside her window, and chatting with her close friend, Norma Sue Carey.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Alleen McKnight; and a sister, Tammy Idell.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, John Scott of the home; a sister, Patti and husband Bill of Lodi, Calif.; seven children, Johnny Wayne Scott and wife Christi of Booneville, Julie Hardin and husband Glen of Rogers, Tamera Farquharson and husband Dan of Prairie Grove, Britney Watson and husband Tim of Fort Smith, Wesley Scott of Booneville, Charles Hunter Scott and wife Andrea of Booneville and Jessica Scott of Conway; and 10 grandchildren, Emily, Kyle, Gaige, Rylan, Emmalyn, Lindsey, Brooklyn, Grayson, Finley and Zoey.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Grace Church in Booneville, with graveside service to follow at Carolan Cemetery, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Will Beason, Scott Lebrun, Dan Farquharson, Tim Watson, Glen Hardin and Kenny Scott.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertsfh.com
.