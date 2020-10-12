1/1
Tina Scott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tina Scott
Tina Marie Scott, 62, of Booneville passed from this life on Oct. 10, 2020, in Little Rock. She was born Dec. 18, 1957, in Detroit.
Tina was committed to her work during her 30-plus years of service at Booneville Human Development Center before retiring. She was a member of Grace Church in Booneville and was dedicated to her faith in God. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going to the beach, traveling, drinking coffee while watching nature outside her window, and chatting with her close friend, Norma Sue Carey.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Alleen McKnight; and a sister, Tammy Idell.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, John Scott of the home; a sister, Patti and husband Bill of Lodi, Calif.; seven children, Johnny Wayne Scott and wife Christi of Booneville, Julie Hardin and husband Glen of Rogers, Tamera Farquharson and husband Dan of Prairie Grove, Britney Watson and husband Tim of Fort Smith, Wesley Scott of Booneville, Charles Hunter Scott and wife Andrea of Booneville and Jessica Scott of Conway; and 10 grandchildren, Emily, Kyle, Gaige, Rylan, Emmalyn, Lindsey, Brooklyn, Grayson, Finley and Zoey.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Grace Church in Booneville, with graveside service to follow at Carolan Cemetery, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Will Beason, Scott Lebrun, Dan Farquharson, Tim Watson, Glen Hardin and Kenny Scott.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertsfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
127 W 4Th St
Booneville, AR 72927
(479) 675-3388
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roberts Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved