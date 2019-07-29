|
|
Tina Sosa
Tina Marie Sosa, 55, of Van Buren passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at her home. She was born Dec. 2, 1963, in Houston. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her father, Floyd Cox; a sister, Lena Cox; and a brother, Daniel Cox.
She is survived by a son, Adam Sosa and wife Sarah of Van Buren; her mother, Mildred Oser of Harrison; two sisters, Evelyn Rachal of West Monroe, La., and Vercie McWilliams of Bacliff, Texas; a brother, Floyd Cox Jr. of Harrison; two grandchildren, Malachi and Eligah Sosa; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home of Van Buren, AR. No services are scheduled at this time.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on July 30, 2019