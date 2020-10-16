1/1
Tina Tripp
1964 - 2020
Tina Tripp
Tina (Woodrome) Tripp, age 56, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 9, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born April 3, 1964, in Oklahoma City to Joe and Goldie Woodrome.
Tina was the most caring, loving individual and would do anything she could to help others, always putting those around her first. She had the most beautiful soul and loved her family dearly. She will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy. L Tripp Jr.; her mother, Goldie Woodrome; and a granddaughter, Gracie Conner.
She is survived by two children, Randall and Miranda Tripp; a son-in-law, Charles Conner; two nonbiological children, Delayna and Audre Konkle; two sisters, Lora Burkett and Shannon Keith; two brothers, Bobby Woodrome and Joseph Woodrome; and three grandchildren, Brayden Dodds, Trenton Obar and Braxton Tripp.
Family-held celebration of life will be at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Until we meet again, fly high beautiful angel.
To view her online guestbook, please go to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797828203
