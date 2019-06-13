Home

Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
T.J. Richardson Obituary
T.J. Richardson
T.J. Richardson, 94, of Fort Smith died Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home Chapel with burial with military honors at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Louise; two daughters, Robyn Dawson and Sara Lawrence; a son, Ted Richardson III; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on June 14, 2019
