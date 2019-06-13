|
T.J. Richardson
T.J. Richardson, 94, of Fort Smith died Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home Chapel with burial with military honors at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Louise; two daughters, Robyn Dawson and Sara Lawrence; a son, Ted Richardson III; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on June 14, 2019
