T.J. Richardson
The Rev. Theodore "Ted" Richardson, 94, passed away June 12, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born in Little Rock in 1924 to Dr. And Ms. T.J. Richardson. He graduated from Little Rock High School and attended medical school at Texas A&M. While there, he was drafted into the Army for World War II. After completing active duty, he met and married Louise Stricklin, the love of his life, and they were married 70 years. He pastored several churches in Lonoke, North Little Rock and in and around Fort Smith, spending his life pastoring, serving, shepherding, counseling and telling others about Christ. While pastoring, he received a Master's Degree in Divinity from Mid-America Seminary. He was also an avid hunter, fisherman and a 33rd degree Mason.
He is survived by his wife, Louise; a son, Ted (Judy) of England, Ark.; two daughters, Robyn Dawson (Steve) of Fort Smith and Sara Lawrence (Mark) of Lavaca; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one son, Tommy Richardson; one son-in-law, Don Shotzman; a sister, Mary Jane Madigan of Little Rock; and his parents.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home Chapel in Fort Smith with burial with honors to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
The family will have visitation from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Jeff Richardson, Matt Shotzman, Ryan Lee, Alec Lawrence and Jorden Lawrence and great-grandson, T.J. Richardson.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Missions, 1400 Grand Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
The family offers many thanks to the staff at Heart of Hospice for their amazing care of Ted.
Published in Times Record from June 15 to June 16, 2019