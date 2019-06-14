Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for T.J. Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

T.J. Richardson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

T.J. Richardson Obituary
T.J. Richardson
The Rev. Theodore "Ted" Richardson, 94, passed away June 12, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born in Little Rock in 1924 to Dr. And Ms. T.J. Richardson. He graduated from Little Rock High School and attended medical school at Texas A&M. While there, he was drafted into the Army for World War II. After completing active duty, he met and married Louise Stricklin, the love of his life, and they were married 70 years. He pastored several churches in Lonoke, North Little Rock and in and around Fort Smith, spending his life pastoring, serving, shepherding, counseling and telling others about Christ. While pastoring, he received a Master's Degree in Divinity from Mid-America Seminary. He was also an avid hunter, fisherman and a 33rd degree Mason.
He is survived by his wife, Louise; a son, Ted (Judy) of England, Ark.; two daughters, Robyn Dawson (Steve) of Fort Smith and Sara Lawrence (Mark) of Lavaca; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one son, Tommy Richardson; one son-in-law, Don Shotzman; a sister, Mary Jane Madigan of Little Rock; and his parents.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home Chapel in Fort Smith with burial with honors to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
The family will have visitation from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Jeff Richardson, Matt Shotzman, Ryan Lee, Alec Lawrence and Jorden Lawrence and great-grandson, T.J. Richardson.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Missions, 1400 Grand Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
The family offers many thanks to the staff at Heart of Hospice for their amazing care of Ted.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from June 15 to June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now