Toby Turner
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Toby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Toby Turner
Toby Dale Turner departed this life on May 30, 2020. He was born Sept. 3, 1972, in Fort Smith. Toby was an avid outdoorsman; he loved hiking, floating and being out in nature.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sue Neu; and his wife, Melinda Turner.
Toby is survived by his companion, Becky Workman; his grandmother, Loretta Morgan; a brother, Keith Neu; a niece, Sydney Neu; his close friend and cousin, Lori Ashley and family; a cousin, Scott Synoground and family; an uncle, Jerry Morgan and family; and his furry companion, Bhodi. Toby's kind heart and wonderful sense of humor will be missed by all of his aunts, uncles and cousins too numerous to list as well as his many friends.
Private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation and arrangements under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the River Valley Regional Foodbank, 1617 S. Zero St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved