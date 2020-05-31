Toby Turner
Toby Dale Turner departed this life on May 30, 2020. He was born Sept. 3, 1972, in Fort Smith. Toby was an avid outdoorsman; he loved hiking, floating and being out in nature.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sue Neu; and his wife, Melinda Turner.
Toby is survived by his companion, Becky Workman; his grandmother, Loretta Morgan; a brother, Keith Neu; a niece, Sydney Neu; his close friend and cousin, Lori Ashley and family; a cousin, Scott Synoground and family; an uncle, Jerry Morgan and family; and his furry companion, Bhodi. Toby's kind heart and wonderful sense of humor will be missed by all of his aunts, uncles and cousins too numerous to list as well as his many friends.
Private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation and arrangements under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the River Valley Regional Foodbank, 1617 S. Zero St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.