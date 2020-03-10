|
|
Todd Barnett
Todd Allen Barnett, 54, passed away March 7, 2020, in Roland. He was born Jan. 12, 1966, in Dallas to Willie and Janet Hayes Barnett. He was a truck driver.
He is survived by a daughter, Amanda Shelton (Dave) of Van Buren; a son, Seth Coulter (Dena) of Ohio; a sister, Monica Merideth (Jerry) of Lavaca; and seven grandchildren, Grace, Avery, Alivia, Lynnana, Laura, Frank and Charlee.
Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, March 13 at Lewis Funeral Chapel, Highways 96 and 255, Lavaca.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral chapel.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 11, 2020