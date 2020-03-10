Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
Highway 96 & Hwy 255
Lavaca, AR 72941
(479) 674-5700
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
Highway 96 & Hwy 255
Lavaca, AR 72941
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
3:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
Highway 96 & Hwy 255
Lavaca, AR 72941
Todd Barnett


1966 - 2020
Todd Barnett Obituary
Todd Barnett
Todd Allen Barnett, 54, passed away March 7, 2020, in Roland. He was born Jan. 12, 1966, in Dallas to Willie and Janet Hayes Barnett. He was a truck driver.
He is survived by a daughter, Amanda Shelton (Dave) of Van Buren; a son, Seth Coulter (Dena) of Ohio; a sister, Monica Merideth (Jerry) of Lavaca; and seven grandchildren, Grace, Avery, Alivia, Lynnana, Laura, Frank and Charlee.
Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, March 13 at Lewis Funeral Chapel, Highways 96 and 255, Lavaca.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral chapel.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 11, 2020
