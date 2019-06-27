|
Todd Seaton
Todd Anthony Seaton, 28, of Roland passed away June 25, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelly Highway, Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Adam Tuck; his granny, Mary Seaton; his grandpa, Earl Seaton; and his grandma, Lola Tuck.
He is survived by his wife, Shawna Seaton; his children, Jessie Seaton, Amily Seaton and Ronald Seaton; his mother, Cassandra Walker; his father, Jackie Tuck; his stepmother, Sherl Tuck; his grandparents, Duane and Judy Jones; and his sister, Angel Tuck.
To Todd, life was a journey not a destination. He was the definition of a free spirit and could befriend anyone with no judgments passed. Being around him was an indescribable familiarity and comfort. He was loyal to his core with any friend and could convince any foe to become a friend. He loved to travel and would pick up friends along the way and wherever he landed adding to the already large group of people that loved Todd. He was loyal to his friends. He was someone that everyone knew they could call upon. No matter the time of day or night, no matter the reason. If you were lucky enough to call him a friend or family, you were lucky enough to know that even if he was struggling, he would be there at the drop of a hat. Todd had the ability to see and understand more than an average person and, because of this, he was very empathic to any human in need. Often times taking on homeless people or animals that needed aid. He was a special soul that left this planet decades too soon and he will be sorely missed by friends, famil, and humanity.
Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on June 28, 2019