Tom Haynes
1954 - 2020
Tom Haynes
Tom Haynes, age 66, of Cookeville, Tenn., died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at his residence. He was born in January of 1954 in Shreveport, La.
Tom retired from American Airlines after a 40-year career in the airline industry. He was dedicated to his family, loved to travel and was an excellent billiards player. He never knew a stranger, only friends he had yet to meet. He will be missed terribly by his family and friends from across the country.
Tom was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Harold Haynes Jr.
He is survived by his amazing mother, Pat Roberts; and three beautiful sisters, Lynn Condra, Beth Porterfield and Ann Easterling, all of Fort Smith. He also leaves behind two cherished children, Tasha Scarazzo and Charles Haynes; three grandchildren, Madeline, Cora and Nick Scarazzo; as well as his adoring wife, Donna Haynes. He is also survived by two loving stepdaughters, Christina Chapman and Melody Johnston and their children, Kaitlyn Wolverton, Robbie Webster, Luna Lengele and Lukas and Finn Johnston.
No services are planned. Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper-Huddleston & Horner Funeral Home in Cookeville, (931) 526-6111.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.hhhfunerals.com.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
