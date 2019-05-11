|
|
Tom Kizer
Tom Nelson Kizer, of Fort Smith, born June 4, 1951, passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord on May 10, 2019. Tom served his country in the U.S. Air Force in Germany from 1971-75. Some of his greatest loves in this world were being outdoors, camping, fishing and enjoying nature. You could always find him with a book in his hands as he loved to read and was a World War II buff.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Joseph Swope of Kansas City, Mo.; his son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Kristina Kizer of Maple Valley, Wash.; daughter and son-in-law, Shanna and Brian Rumburg of Oklahoma City; as well as his grandchildren, Olivia, Owen and Anna Kizer.
Tom was preceded in death by his mother, Pauline; father, Phillip; sister, Lola Faye; and brothers, Leon and Troy Kizer, all of Alma.
May he rest in peace with Jesus our Savior.
Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on May 12, 2019