McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Midland, AR
View Map
Tom Magness


1934 - 2020
Tom Magness Obituary
Tom Magness
Tom Magness, 85, of Poteau passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at his home. He was a quality control manager for Correll Inc and a U.S. Army veteran. He enjoyed woodworking in his spare time.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Bonnie Magness; three brothers, W.B. Magness, B.J. Magness and Robert Magness.
He is survived by his wife, Norma Magness and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Midland with interment at Hartford Memorial Park, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Frank Magness, Greg Robinson, Dan Womack, Landon Robinson, Bradley Wright and Jason Mercado.
Honorary pallbearers are Dave Matteson, Charles Green, Bill Edwards and Don Green.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 2, 2020
