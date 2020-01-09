|
|
Tom Parson
Tom Parson, 78, of Fort Smith entered into rest on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. He was born Dec. 19, 1941, in Fort Smith to the late Walter and Grace (Morris) Parson. He retired from Glidewell Distribution and was a member of First Church of the Nazarene.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Twana Parson of the home; a son, Tommy Dutton and wife Jodi of Ashdown; a sister, Janie Gazzola of Fayetteville; a brother, David Parson of Little Rock; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral service officiated by the Rev. Wayne Dawson will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at First Church of the Nazarene with interment to follow at Hall Cemetery.
Visitation will be 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Josh Baker, Ronnie Miller, Randy Daily, Britain White, Tommy Dutton and Brad Kessler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Church of the Nazarene Building Fund online at www.fortsmithfirst.org; or Gideons International online at www.gideons.org.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 11, 2020