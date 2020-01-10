Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
First Church of the Nazarene
Tom Parson Obituary
Tom Parson
Tom Parson, 78, of Fort Smith died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at First Church of the Nazarene with burial at Hall Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Twana; a son, Tommy Dutton of Ashdown; a sister, Janie Gazzola of Fayetteville; a brother, David Parson of Little Rock; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 12, 2020
