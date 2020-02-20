|
|
Tom Reding
Tom Reding, 71, of Fort Smith passed away Feb. 19, 2020. He was born Dec. 1, 1948, in Fort Smith to Lawrence Reding and Mavis Wells Reding. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. Tom was the owner/operator of Fort Smith Surgical Supply for 30 years. He was always one to stay busy. After his retirement, he went to work part time for Delta Airlines and Chick-fil-A and transported vehicles for Larry Rath Automotive. Tom was a member of the Fort Smith Hiking Club, Optimist Club and Grand Avenue Baptist Church.
He is survived by two sons, Brian Reding and wife Alicson of Cedarville and Tim Reding and wife Amanda of Van Buren; a brother, David Reding and wife Jananne of Little Rock; six grandchildren, Briana and Brison Reding, Katie McBroom and Paiton, Madilyn and Bailey Reding; and his special friend, J.R.
Celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Grand Avenue Baptist Church in Fort Smith. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to online at .
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 21, 2020