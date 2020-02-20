Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Grand Avenue Baptist Church
Fort Smith, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tom Reding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tom Reding


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tom Reding Obituary
Tom Reding
Tom Reding, 71, of Fort Smith passed away Feb. 19, 2020. He was born Dec. 1, 1948, in Fort Smith to Lawrence Reding and Mavis Wells Reding. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. Tom was the owner/operator of Fort Smith Surgical Supply for 30 years. He was always one to stay busy. After his retirement, he went to work part time for Delta Airlines and Chick-fil-A and transported vehicles for Larry Rath Automotive. Tom was a member of the Fort Smith Hiking Club, Optimist Club and Grand Avenue Baptist Church.
He is survived by two sons, Brian Reding and wife Alicson of Cedarville and Tim Reding and wife Amanda of Van Buren; a brother, David Reding and wife Jananne of Little Rock; six grandchildren, Briana and Brison Reding, Katie McBroom and Paiton, Madilyn and Bailey Reding; and his special friend, J.R.
Celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Grand Avenue Baptist Church in Fort Smith. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to online at .
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tom's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -