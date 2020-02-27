|
Tom Swafford
Tom Pat Swafford was born July 19, 1938, to Patrick Gilbert and Ollie Ona (Merryman) Swafford in Spiro. He passed from this life on Feb. 26, 2020, in Fort Smith at the age of 81. He attended Spiro School through the third grade, then completed his education in Long Beach, Calif. After graduating from Long Beach High School, he joined the U.S. Army and was initially stationed in Fort Ord, Calif. He served a total of eight years in the Army and Army Reserves from 1956-64.
Tom married the love of his life, Joann Jones, on Jan. 20, 1961. They lived in Spiro, Fort Smith and Pocola for 59 years.
Tom worked as a gas pipeline operator for 21 years with Fort Smith Gas Co., which later became Arkansas Oklahoma Gas Co. He then worked an additional 19 years with Delhi Gas Pipeline Co., until he retired in the year 2000. In his spare time, Tom was a soybean farmer and raised a 90-acre plot of soybeans for six years from 1974-80.
Tom was a 33rd degree Mason and held many leadership positions at both the local and district levels. He was very active in the Masonic organization and spent countless hours dedicated to Masonry.
Tom enjoyed spending time with family, researching genealogy and volunteering at Poteau Public Library; volunteering at the library gave him extra time to research genealogy, so it was a 2-for-1 benefit. He was also an active member of First Baptist Church in Spiro.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, James Simeon Frazier; and a sister, Sue Ellen Laws.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 59 years, Joann; two sons, Pat Swafford and wife Kristy of Tecumseh, Okla., and Bryan Swafford and wife Reva of Pocola; seven grandchildren, Jason Swafford, Luke Swafford, Katie Miller and husband Nathan, Rachel Thomas and husband Tyler, Ross Maxwell, Isabell Swafford and Bryson Swafford; and two great-grandchildren, Vivian and Kolar Thomas.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at First Baptist Church in Spiro with the Revs. James Smith and Michael Shaw officiating. Graveside service will immediately follow at Spiro City Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Viewing will be 1-7 p.m. Friday at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Jason Swafford, Luke Swafford, Bryson Swafford, Ross Maxwell, Joey Kerr, Tyler Thomas and Nate Miller.
Honorary pallbearers are Jim Fry, John Casey, Tom Tobler, Aaron Swafford, Bob Maxwell and Mac Vineyard.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 28, 2020