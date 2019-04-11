|
Tomie Aldridge
Tomie Dean Aldridge Jr., 44, of Mulberry died Saturday, April 5, 2019.
Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by two daughters, Alyssa and Trinity Aldridge, both of Yankton, S.D.; two sons, Christopher and Dalton Aldridge, both of Yankton; his mother, Donna Aldridge of Van Buren; three sisters, Loretta Aldridge of Alabama, April Ford of Arkoma and Trista Perry of Van Buren; and two brothers, Johnny Aldridge of Fort Smith and Jackie Aldridge of Mulberry.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 12, 2019
