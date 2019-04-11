Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tomie Aldridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tomie Aldridge

Obituary Flowers

Tomie Aldridge Obituary
Tomie Aldridge
Tomie Dean Aldridge Jr., 44, of Mulberry died Saturday, April 5, 2019.
Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by two daughters, Alyssa and Trinity Aldridge, both of Yankton, S.D.; two sons, Christopher and Dalton Aldridge, both of Yankton; his mother, Donna Aldridge of Van Buren; three sisters, Loretta Aldridge of Alabama, April Ford of Arkoma and Trista Perry of Van Buren; and two brothers, Johnny Aldridge of Fort Smith and Jackie Aldridge of Mulberry.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.