|
|
Tommie Hickman
Tommie "Yogi" E. Hickman, of Pocola, departed life Wednesday May 29, 2019, while peacefully sleeping. Throughout life, he found tremendous joy selling cars and trucks; traveling was also a great passion.
Tommie became a widower in 2015 after the death of Kathy Ann Dillard-Hickman, his high school love and wife of 42 years. He was also preceded in death by his father, Thomas "Bud" Hickman; mother, Claudine "Jackie" Lawson-Genzel; stepfather, Jimmy Genzel; sister, Virginia "Lynn" Genzel-Domingos; and maternal grandparents, Carl and Cecelia Dorthy Deffenbach-Lawson.
He was survived by son, Wm. Jason Hickman and husband Matthew J. Kring; the constant joy of his life, his granddaughters, Delyla A. and K. Elizabeth J. Kring-Hickman of Pocola; daughter, Holly Frank-Salazar and husband Robert Salazar; grandson, Jackson Hoelscher of Corpus Christi, Texas; daughter, Jessica L. Hickman of Fort Smith,; his lifelong best friend and brother, Mike Hickman and wife Lynda; sisters, Sandra Genzel-O'Rear and husband Larry and Sherry Genzel; brother, Alan Genzel and wife Wendy; nephew, Khris Hickman and wife Elizabeth; and many other relatives and close friends.
Family and friends will gather for a memorial service and celebration of Tommie's life at 2 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel.
Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
To place online tributes, please visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from June 5 to June 6, 2019