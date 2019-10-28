Home

Tommy Dale Byrd, 69, of Muldrow died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Muldrow.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church in Muldrow with burial at Bellefonte Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Muldrow.
He is survived by a daughter, Andrea Byrd of Roland; a son, Jason Byrd of Muldrow; four sisters, Sallie Sevenstar and Debra and Tammy Byrd, all of Nicut, and Ginny Pitman of Tahlequah, Okla.; two brothers, George Byrd of Flute Springs, Okla., and Joe Byrd of Tahlequah; and two grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 5-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 29, 2019
