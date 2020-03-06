Home

Tommy Carlile
Tommy Dean Carlile, 55, of Arkoma passed from this life on March 4, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born July 8, 1964, in Fort Smith to the late Houston and Shirley Carlile. He was a welder's helper and attended Arkoma Free Will Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Terrell and Jerry Carlile; two sons, Trinity and Thomas Carlile; and a nephew, Brian Carlile.
Tommy is survived by his wife, Sarah; three daughters, Tessie Carlile of Arkoma, Tearany Carlile of Fort Smith and Maddie Carlile of Arkoma; a sister, Sharon Turner of Greenwood; a brother, Larry Carlile; and four grandchildren, Anthony and Apprentice Henry and Aryanna and Aryan Harrison, all of Arkoma.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 10 at Arkoma Free Will Baptist Church with burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
The family will greet friends from 5-6:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral chapel.
Pallbearers will be Robert and Rodney Johnson, Brian Boitel, Tim Bodnar, Buddy Ralsten and Bill Turner.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 8, 2020
