Tommy Carlile
Tommy Dean Carlile, 55, of Arkoma died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Arkoma Free Will Baptist Church with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Sarah; three daughters, Tessie and Maddie Carlile, both of Arkoma, and Tearany Carlile of Fort Smith; a sister, Sharon Turner; a brother, Larry Carlile; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-6:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 9, 2020