Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Highway
Fort Smith, AR 72914
(479) 783-0503
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Highway
Fort Smith, AR 72914
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Arkoma Free Will Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Tommy Carlile
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tommy Carlile

Send Flowers
Tommy Carlile Obituary
Tommy Carlile
Tommy Dean Carlile, 55, of Arkoma died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Arkoma Free Will Baptist Church with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Sarah; three daughters, Tessie and Maddie Carlile, both of Arkoma, and Tearany Carlile of Fort Smith; a sister, Sharon Turner; a brother, Larry Carlile; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-6:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tommy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -