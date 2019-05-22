|
Tommy Cleland Sr.
Tommy Cleland Sr., 59, of Muldrow died Monday, May 20, 2019 in Muldrow.
Funeral service will be at noon Saturday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow with burial at Muldrow Memory Gardens Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Ronetta; four daughters, Rhonda Marks, Mona Alston, Alisha Prewett and Whitney Kidd; three sons, Wesley and Scotty Cleland and Thomas Cleland Jr.; three sisters, Mary Rhodes, Terri Clark and Dottie O'Mara; and 10 grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, where family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
