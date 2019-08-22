|
Tommy Joe Wheeler
Tommy Joe Wheeler, 87, of Fort Smith, Arkansas died on August 19, 2019. Tommy was a maintenance foreman for Garrison Furniture and Hickory Springs and a U.S. Navy veteran. He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret. A memorial service is 10:00AM today at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home Chapel of Fort Smith. The family will visit with friends following the service. He is survived by daughters, Debbie Humphries and Mary Sue Johnson; a grandson and a great granddaughter.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 23, 2019