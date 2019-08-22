Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tommy Wheeler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tommy Joe Wheeler

Send Flowers
Tommy Joe Wheeler Obituary
Tommy Joe Wheeler
Tommy Joe Wheeler, 87, of Fort Smith, Arkansas died on August 19, 2019. Tommy was a maintenance foreman for Garrison Furniture and Hickory Springs and a U.S. Navy veteran. He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret. A memorial service is 10:00AM today at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home Chapel of Fort Smith. The family will visit with friends following the service. He is survived by daughters, Debbie Humphries and Mary Sue Johnson; a grandson and a great granddaughter.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tommy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.