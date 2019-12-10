|
|
Tommy Johnson
Tommy Gene Johnson, 60, of Muldrow passed away Dec. 8, 2019, in Muldrow. He was born March 9, 1959, in Fort Smith to Bernice (Clark) Johnson and Harold James Johnson. Tommy was a master sheet metal fabricator and could make or do anything with sheet metal. Not only did he excel at working with metal, but he could also weld, build houses, farm and do anything that allowed him to work with his hands.
He married the love of his life, Elizabeth (Rogers) Johnson, on Sept. 20, 1980, and together they raised two daughters. Anyone who knew Tommy knew that he loved his wife and girls. They were the most important things in his life, that is until his grandkids arrived. Once the grandkids came on the scene, Tommy had two new bosses. Every Sunday morning, Tommy would bring the kids doughnuts for breakfast. Tommy loved his family and was a loyal friend. He was a very giving person who did many things for people and never expected anything in return. He gave of himself freely and with a caring heart. He loved to fish, hunt and work outside. He was smart, creative and quick-witted.
We are all faced with many decisions throughout our lives. Some decisions are easy, some take careful thought and deliberation. The most important decision that Tommy made was to trust in the Lord Jesus Christ. Tommy gave his life to the Lord and was fully confident that when he left this life that he would be safe in the arms of God. Cancer may have won this battle on Earth but Tommy won the final race. He kept the faith and finished his course. His loved ones can now live with the assurance that they will see him again one day.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Loretta (Johnson) Dick; and his mother-in-law, Deane Rogers.
Tommy is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; two daughters and sons-in-law, Stefanie and Joe Followell and Gentree and Quinton Lininger; two grandchildren, Camden and Chesnie Followell; his parents, Harold and Bernice Johnson; three brothers, Jimmy, Roger and Steve Johnson; and a sister, Janet (Johnson) Will.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Cornerstone Freewill Baptist Church in Roland. Burial will follow at Gans Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
Active pallbearers will be Lloyd Cantwell, Dennis Patterson, Jim Short, Chad Sheffield, Fowler Sheffield, Gary Shane West and Eddie Cowan.
Honorary pallbearers are Jimmy, Roger and Steve Johnson.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Agent Mallory Martin Chapel in Muldrow, where the family will greet from 5-7 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 11, 2019