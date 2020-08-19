1/
Tommy Lee Sr.
Tommy Lee Sr., 72, of Muldrow died Aug. 18, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Lee's Chapel Cemetery in Muldrow, under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Home in Muldrow.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; four daughters, Tammy Brown, Kathie Johnson, Tessa Dyer and Felicia Lee; a son, Tommy Lee Jr.; three sisters, Connie Smothers, Susan Lee and Paula Barnes; a brother, Steven Lee; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
